RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
12.5 mn children, teens in India obese in 2022: Lancet study
March 01, 2024  12:57
image
About 12.5 million children aged between five and 19 in India were overweight in 2022, according to a global analysis published in The Lancet journal Of the 12.5, 7.3 million were boys and 5.2 million girls. 

 The total number of children, adolescents and adults worldwide living with obesity has surpassed one billion. 

These trends, together with the declining prevalence of people who are underweight since 1990, make obesity the most common form of malnutrition in most countries, the researchers said. Obesity and underweight are both forms of malnutrition and are detrimental to people's health in many ways. 

The latest study provides a highly detailed picture of global trends in both forms of malnutrition over the last 33 years. The analysis by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) -- a global network of scientists -- and the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that among the world's children and adolescents, the rate of obesity in 2022 was four times the rate in 1990.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Battles Over Recipes
The Battles Over Recipes

Who owns a recipe, and should one fight over its origins?

Women's red-ball cricket returns to Indian domestic scene
Women's red-ball cricket returns to Indian domestic scene

BCCI to conduct women's red-ball tournament in Pune from March 28

ABVP, Left-backed groups clash at JNU
ABVP, Left-backed groups clash at JNU

Some students of Jawaharlal Nehru University were injured in a clash between two groups over the selection of election committee members, following which Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Friday said strict action will be taken...

How Shafali Verma converted starts into big scores
How Shafali Verma converted starts into big scores

Verma's team is currently top of the table with two wins from three matches.

Recipe: Baked Apple With Salted Caramel Syrup
Recipe: Baked Apple With Salted Caramel Syrup

Apples when stuffed, baked, and gussied up with a rum salted caramel syrup and ice cream, taste sublime.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances