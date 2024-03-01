12.5 mn children, teens in India obese in 2022: Lancet study





The total number of children, adolescents and adults worldwide living with obesity has surpassed one billion.





These trends, together with the declining prevalence of people who are underweight since 1990, make obesity the most common form of malnutrition in most countries, the researchers said. Obesity and underweight are both forms of malnutrition and are detrimental to people's health in many ways.





The latest study provides a highly detailed picture of global trends in both forms of malnutrition over the last 33 years. The analysis by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) -- a global network of scientists -- and the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that among the world's children and adolescents, the rate of obesity in 2022 was four times the rate in 1990.

About 12.5 million children aged between five and 19 in India were overweight in 2022, according to a global analysis published in The Lancet journal Of the 12.5, 7.3 million were boys and 5.2 million girls.