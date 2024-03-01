100% sure SFI workers involved: Father of vet student who died





Talking to ANI on Friday, Jayaprakash said that one of the friends of Sidhharth informed him that the death of his son was a well-planned murder, adding that 'brutal ragging' is regular in the college.





"At the time of the incident, I was in Dubai. When I came back, his (Sidhharth) friend told me that it was a well-planned murder. After that, a few students told me that brutal ragging also happens here but no one informs officials as they are all afraid. The dean or the college officials didn't inform me about anything," he said.





Alleging the involvement of SFI workers and leaders in the death of his son, Jayaprakash said, "Even during the postmortem, none of the college officials were there. Right now, I can't say how the investigation is going on because I don't know the clear details. I am 100 per cent sure that SFI workers were involved, not just the workers but the leaders. All those who are suspended in anti-ragging action belong to SFI."





Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal visited the deceased student's parents at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram. Venugopal was accompanied by party leaders T Siddique, M Liju, Rahul Mamkootathil and others during his visit to Sidhharth's house.





Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Venugopal hit out at the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) over the alleged involvement of members of the SFI, the student wing of the CPI (M), in the student's death.





"We witnessed heartbreaking scenes in this house. I cannot even face Sidhharth's mother. This type of situation cannot be described in words. The way in which SFI, CPI (M) criminals are attacking innocent students of the state is not at all acceptable," Venugopal said.





"This is not suicide, this is a clear-cut murder sponsored by the Students' Federation of India," he added.





Twenty-year-old JS Sidhharth, a student at Government Veterinary College at Pookode in Wayanad, was found hanging in his hostel room on February 18, according to police. -- ANI

