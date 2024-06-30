VHP holds protest against Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine' slogan in Delhi





The VHP said Owaisi's slogan displayed "allegiance to a foreign nation" while taking oath as an MP in Parliament.





In a statement issued on Sunday, the VHP said that Owaisi has previously refused to say "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", which it said was an insult to the Constitution.





The protest at Jantar Mantar against Owaisi, a five-time MP, was led by the VHP's youth wing, Bajrang Dal.





Several leaders from the VHP and Bajrang Dal attended the demonstration. Owaisi's slogan on conflitct-hit Palestine triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha with objections by some members of the treasury benches.





Radha Mohan Singh, who was in the Chair at the time, assured them that anything apart from the oath won't go on record. Owaisi, however, justified his slogans at the oath-taking ceremony on June 25, telling reporters later that there was nothing wrong with saying "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine".





After taking oath, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader hailed his state Telangana, Bhimrao Ambedkar, then raised the AIMIM's slogan for Muslims, followed by a slogan in support of the West Asian region.





The VHP, in its statement, accused Owaisi of treason and of making "divisive statements" intended to provoke the Muslim community in India. -- PTI

