Temple desecrated over dispute in Maha's Thane; FIR registered





Based on a complaint lodged by a woman, the police on Saturday registered a first information report under section 295 (destroying, damaging or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult the religion of any class of persons) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.





The alleged incident occurred in the Hazuri area of the city on June 23, he said.





As per the complaint, a man from the minority community allegedly harassed a woman, the official said.





On the day of the incident, the woman was at the temple with her relatives when a mob of around 150 persons allegedly entered the premises with footwear and created a ruckus, he said.





In light of the incident, activists of the Sakal Hindu Samaj submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner on Saturday seeking stringent action against those involved in the incident. -- PTI

The police have registered a case after a temple was allegedly desecrated by members of a minority community in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday.