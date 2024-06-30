Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy toll rises to 65





As of 4 pm on Sunday, 148 people have been discharged from the hospitals across the state.





Currently, two persons are undergoing treatment in Kallakurichi Government Medical and Hospital.





Six persons are undergoing treatment in Puducherry, eight in Salem government hospitals.





Presently, 16 persons are undergoing treatment in total.





The NCW had earlier taken suo motto cognizance of a media report on the deaths of people in the incident and constituted a three-member inquiry committee, led by NCW Member Khushbu Sundar, to look into the matter.





A three-member delegation of the National Commission for Women, led by Khushbu Sundar, visited the families of victims who lost their lives by consuming spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district. -- ANI

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 65 on Sunday, according to the district collectorate.