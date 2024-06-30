RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy toll rises to 65
June 30, 2024  20:55
File image
File image
The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 65 on Sunday, according to the district collectorate. 

As of 4 pm on Sunday, 148 people have been discharged from the hospitals across the state. 

Currently, two persons are undergoing treatment in Kallakurichi Government Medical and Hospital. 

Six persons are undergoing treatment in Puducherry, eight in Salem government hospitals. 

Presently, 16 persons are undergoing treatment in total. 

The NCW had earlier taken suo motto cognizance of a media report on the deaths of people in the incident and constituted a three-member inquiry committee, led by NCW Member Khushbu Sundar, to look into the matter. 

A three-member delegation of the National Commission for Women, led by Khushbu Sundar, visited the families of victims who lost their lives by consuming spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BCCI showers Team India with record Rs.125 crore bonus
BCCI showers Team India with record Rs.125 crore bonus

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a whopping Rs 125 crore prize money for the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup 2024. This announcement came after India's triumphant win over South Africa in the finals.

Out of jail, Hemant Soren declares 'rebellion' to drive out 'feudal forces
Out of jail, Hemant Soren declares 'rebellion' to drive out 'feudal forces

Soren, addressing a rally in Bhognadih on the occasion of 'Hul Diwas', also claimed that the saffron party has turned 'jittery' after his release from jail and its leaders are 'conspiring' against him again.

Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course
Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course

Even while bringing the curtains down on his T20I stint, Jadeja was in the shadows of the icons.

NIA arrests 2 for radicalising TN youths, promoting democracy as anti-Islamic
NIA arrests 2 for radicalising TN youths, promoting democracy as anti-Islamic

The arrested men have been identified as Abdul Rehman alias Abdul Rahman and Mujibur Rehman alias Mujibur Rahman Altham Sahib, both from Thanjavur district, a statement issued by the NIA said.

FPIs invest Rs 26,565 crore in Indian equities in Jun
FPIs invest Rs 26,565 crore in Indian equities in Jun

After two months of net outflow, foreign investors turned buyers in June, infusing Rs 26,565 crore in Indian equities, driven by political stability and a sharp rebound in markets. Looking ahead, attention will gradually shift towards...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances