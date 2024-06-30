RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shatrughan Sinha admitted to hospital due to fever
June 30, 2024  22:16
image
Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a private hospital here after he developed a "strong fever", said his son Luv Sinha on Sunday.

The 77-year-old -- popular for '70s and '80s films such as Mere Apne, Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Kaala Patthar and Dostana -- is also undergoing an annual check-up at the medical facility, he added.

It couldn't be confirmed immediately when Sinha was taken to the hospital. 

"My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well," Luv said in a WhatsApp message.

It has been quite an eventful month for Sinha, who emerged victorious from West Bengal's Asansol constituency for his party TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, followed by the much-talked-about wedding of his actor-daughter Sonakshi Sinha to longtime partner and Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal on June 23.

There were reports that Sinha had undergone a minor surgery but Luv denied such claims. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ayodhya administration forms panel to probe Ram Path cave-ins
Ayodhya administration forms panel to probe Ram Path cave-ins

This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government suspended six officials of civic agencies for alleged gross negligence following the road cave-ins and waterlogging at several sections of the newly-built Ram Path.

Olympic bound Anshu faces shoulder injury scare
Olympic bound Anshu faces shoulder injury scare

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik, a strong medal hope for the Paris Olympics, suffered a shoulder strain during training.

Record numbers tune in for ICC T20 WC final
Record numbers tune in for ICC T20 WC final

The high and consistent viewership numbers across the platform showcase the nation's unwavering passion for the sport, regardless of the format.

CBI arrests Gujarat school owner over NEET-UG malpractice
CBI arrests Gujarat school owner over NEET-UG malpractice

With the arrest of Dixit Patel, owner of Jay Jalaram School situated near Godhra in Panchmahal district, the number of persons arrested so far- five of them were held by Gujarat Police- has gone up to six.

Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course
Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course

Even while bringing the curtains down on his T20I stint, Jadeja was in the shadows of the icons.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances