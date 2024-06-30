Shatrughan Sinha admitted to hospital due to fever





The 77-year-old -- popular for '70s and '80s films such as Mere Apne, Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Kaala Patthar and Dostana -- is also undergoing an annual check-up at the medical facility, he added.





It couldn't be confirmed immediately when Sinha was taken to the hospital.





"My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well," Luv said in a WhatsApp message.





It has been quite an eventful month for Sinha, who emerged victorious from West Bengal's Asansol constituency for his party TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, followed by the much-talked-about wedding of his actor-daughter Sonakshi Sinha to longtime partner and Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal on June 23.





There were reports that Sinha had undergone a minor surgery but Luv denied such claims. -- PTI

