Security forces launch cordon and search operation in J-K's Baramulla
June 30, 2024  18:02
File image/ANI Photo
Security forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation following the movement of "suspected people" in the higher reaches of Gulmarg tourist resort in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

The anti-terrorist operation was launched after security forces received reports of two people with guns being spotted in the Affarwat area of Gulmarg, they said. 

As a precautionary measure, the authorities have shut down phase two of the Gondola Cable Car and asked tourists to not venture into that area. 

The cable car services up to phase one were operational till the last reports were received. -- PTI
