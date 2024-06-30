Police rescue stock market investor from abductors





The police arrested two persons while a hunt is on for others said to be involved in the abduction of the stock market investor, who led a lavish life.





According to the police, the incident took place on June 16 and came to light only on Sunday.





In a post on 'X', Azmeera Raju said, "I am saved by Bengaluru police. Unknown people kidnapped me on 16/6/2024 midnight from Mahatma Gandhi Road, Bengaluru, & kidnappers took me to Telangana...somewhere in forest."





"Within 48 hours Bangalore police reached the forest location & saved me," he added.





Expressing his gratitude to the Bengaluru City Police, Raju said, "This is my second life, hats off and big salute to Bengaluru police, special thanks to B Dayananda sir Commissioner of Police & DCP sir, Bengaluru Halusuru crime team, Madhu sir and team. No criminals can escape from Bangalore police, Bangalore city is the safest city ! Jai hind." -- PTI

