Police rescue stock market investor from abductors

Police rescue stock market investor from abductorsJune 30, 2024 15:07
The police rescued a stock market investor who was abducted from the busy and upmarket MG Road in Bengaluru for a ransom of Rs 5 crore.
The police arrested two persons while a hunt is on for others said to be involved in the abduction of the stock market investor, who led a lavish life.
According to the police, the incident took place on June 16 and came to light only on Sunday.
In a post on 'X', Azmeera Raju said, "I am saved by Bengaluru police. Unknown people kidnapped me on 16/6/2024 midnight from Mahatma Gandhi Road, Bengaluru, & kidnappers took me to Telangana...somewhere in forest."
"Within 48 hours Bangalore police reached the forest location & saved me," he added.
Expressing his gratitude to the Bengaluru City Police, Raju said, "This is my second life, hats off and big salute to Bengaluru police, special thanks to B Dayananda sir Commissioner of Police & DCP sir, Bengaluru Halusuru crime team, Madhu sir and team. No criminals can escape from Bangalore police, Bangalore city is the safest city ! Jai hind." -- PTI
