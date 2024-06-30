RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Parliament set to witness stormy debate from tomorrow
June 30, 2024  11:36
image
Parliament is set to witness heated debates on a range of issues like the NEET paper leak row, the Agnipath initiative and inflation when both houses reconvene on Monday. 

Besides the paper leak matter, the opposition is also likely to raise the issue of unemployment. 

In the Lok Sabha, BJP member and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur is set to initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. 

The Motion will be seconded by first term Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of BJP stalwart late Sushma Swaraj. 

The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks, which will conclude with the reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. 

In the Rajya Sabha, 21 hours have been set aside for the debate and the prime minister is likely to reply on Wednesday. 

Parliament has been rocked by protests over the NEET issue. NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates appearing. 

The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Parliament set to witness stormy debate from Monday
Parliament set to witness stormy debate from Monday

Parliament is set to witness heated debates on a range of issues like the NEET paper leak row, the Agnipath initiative and inflation when both houses reconvene on Monday.

Biden refuses to back down despite Atlanta fiasco
Biden refuses to back down despite Atlanta fiasco

Biden, seeking a second term in the White House, stumbled and fumbled during the televised presidential debate with his predecessor Donald Trump on Thursday night in Atlanta, setting off alarm bells among top Democrats about whether he...

Stunning Fightback! India edge SA to win T20 World Cup
Stunning Fightback! India edge SA to win T20 World Cup

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup FINAL played between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday

Copa America PIX: Argentina beat Peru, top Group A
Copa America PIX: Argentina beat Peru, top Group A

Images from the Copa America 2024 Group A matches between Argentina and Peru, Canada and Chile.

In Pictures - How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!
In Pictures - How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!

Check out how India's players reacted after victory over South Africa in the final.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances