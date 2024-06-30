RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Panel to probe Ram Path cave-ins in Ayodhya
June 30, 2024  21:42
A view of the Ram Path in Ayodhya/ANI Photo
A view of the Ram Path in Ayodhya/ANI Photo
The Ayodhya district administration has constituted a committee to probe the alleged gross negligence in the construction of the 14-km-long Ram Path which suffered cave-ins at multiple spots in just two pre-monsoon showers. 

This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government suspended six officials of civic agencies for alleged gross negligence following the road cave-ins and waterlogging at several sections of the newly-built Ram Path. 

"A committee of all the concerned departments has been constituted which will investigate and submit its report within 15 days. This is to check problems with regard to sewage chambers/manholes where depressions have occurred," Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal said on Sunday. 

He said the road has been constructed in standard quality but the excessive rains led to these issues. 

There is an area on the stretch where the sewer line was laid without proper padding of construction material, he said, adding there were potholes at 6-7 places. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CBI arrests Gujarat school owner over NEET-UG malpractice
CBI arrests Gujarat school owner over NEET-UG malpractice

With the arrest of Dixit Patel, owner of Jay Jalaram School situated near Godhra in Panchmahal district, the number of persons arrested so far- five of them were held by Gujarat Police- has gone up to six.

Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course
Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course

Even while bringing the curtains down on his T20I stint, Jadeja was in the shadows of the icons.

TISS withdraws sacking notice for 105 staffers amid backlash
TISS withdraws sacking notice for 105 staffers amid backlash

In the circular, the TISS said all 55 faculty and 60 non-teaching staff were appointed under programmes funded by Tata Education Trust and were on a contractual basis with exact programme period.

BCCI showers Team India with record Rs.125 crore bonus
BCCI showers Team India with record Rs.125 crore bonus

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a whopping Rs 125 crore prize money for the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup 2024. This announcement came after India's triumphant win over South Africa in the finals.

Out of jail, Hemant Soren declares 'rebellion' to drive out 'feudal forces
Out of jail, Hemant Soren declares 'rebellion' to drive out 'feudal forces

Soren, addressing a rally in Bhognadih on the occasion of 'Hul Diwas', also claimed that the saffron party has turned 'jittery' after his release from jail and its leaders are 'conspiring' against him again.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances