Panel to probe Ram Path cave-ins in Ayodhya





This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government suspended six officials of civic agencies for alleged gross negligence following the road cave-ins and waterlogging at several sections of the newly-built Ram Path.





"A committee of all the concerned departments has been constituted which will investigate and submit its report within 15 days. This is to check problems with regard to sewage chambers/manholes where depressions have occurred," Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal said on Sunday.





He said the road has been constructed in standard quality but the excessive rains led to these issues.





There is an area on the stretch where the sewer line was laid without proper padding of construction material, he said, adding there were potholes at 6-7 places. -- PTI

