NTA conducts all tests through private firms: Jairam Ramesh
June 30, 2024  15:17
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh/File image
Amid the ongoing controversy over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, Congress leader and party general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged that the National Testing Agency conducts all tests through private companies, adding that they will put forward their demands in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 

The Congress leader demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating that this issue is not just about NEET but concerns all the institutions run by the Ministry of Education. 

"In the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, we will put forward our demands regarding what this NTA (National Testing Agency) does. It conducts all tests through private companies. Where have the scams occurred? Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are BJP-ruled states. There will be a discussion on this. Our Education Minister first says there is nothing, it is a minor matter. Later, they talk of a CBI investigation and form a high-level committee," he said. -- ANI
