NIA searches several places in J-K over Reasi attack
June 30, 2024  16:29
File image
File image
The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Reasi terror attack case. 

The searches led to the seizure of various items showing linkages between the terrorists and overground workers, a statement issued by the NIA said. 

Terrorists had opened fire at a bus carrying 'yatris' from Shiv Khori to Katra on the evening of June 9 in the Pouni area of Reasi district, causing the bus to fall into a nearby gorge, killing nine people, including a child. 

NIA, which took over the investigation on June 15 on orders from the Union ministry of home affairs, searched five locations linked with hybrid terrorists and OGWs, it said. 

The locations were pointed out by arrested accused Hakam Khan alias Hakin Din, the NIA said. 

Hakam had provided safe shelter, logistics and food to the terrorists, as per the probe agency's investigations. -- PTI
