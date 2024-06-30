RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to resume today
June 30, 2024  08:59
image
After a hiatus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', will resume on Sunday (June 30).

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Prime Minister Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast was last aired on February 25, after which it was stopped considering the Lok Sabha elections.

"Mann ki Baat will not be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Modi had said in his 110th edition of the programme.

Earlier on June 18, Modi announced that Mann Ki Baat will resume on June 30. He also called upon the people to share their ideas and inputs for his radio broadcast on MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or by record message on 1800 11 7800.

'Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800,' Modi said in a post on X.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Stunning Fightback! India edge SA to win T20 World Cup
Stunning Fightback! India edge SA to win T20 World Cup

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup FINAL played between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday

Copa America PIX: Argentina beat Peru, top Group A
Copa America PIX: Argentina beat Peru, top Group A

Images from the Copa America 2024 Group A matches between Argentina and Peru, Canada and Chile.

In Pictures - How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!
In Pictures - How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!

Check out how India's players reacted after victory over South Africa in the final.

Coach Dravid ends reign with World Cup high
Coach Dravid ends reign with World Cup high

Rahul Dravid's tenure as India Head Coach, which ended gloriously with the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados on Saturday, will remain a case study on how to be stately and understated at the same time in modern-day cricket coaching.

In Pictures - Germany weather storm to beat Denmark, reach quarters
In Pictures - Germany weather storm to beat Denmark, reach quarters

Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala's second-half goals sent Germany into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Denmark on Saturday after their last-16 clash was delayed by thunderstorm.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances