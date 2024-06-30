Many students who cleared SSLC exam lack reading, writing skills: Kerala minister





He said earlier it was tough to score the minimum pass mark of 210 but now everybody was clearing the examination.





"But, a significant percentage of them do not know how to read or write properly," he said at a programme here on Saturday.





If anybody fails in the examination, it would be portrayed as the failure of the state government, the minister said, adding that it was good for the government to be liberal in the evaluation forLC examinations.





But, the present general education minister V Sivankutty, who already made it clear that the practice was not right, is expected to bring changes in it, Cheriyan added.





A pass percentage of 99.69 percent was registered in the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations in Kerala for the academic year 2023-24 when the results were announced last month. -- PTI

