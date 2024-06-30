Mann Ki Baat: Modi lauds Akashvani's 50 Years of Sanskrit broadcast





Addressing the milestone of Akashvani's Sanskrit Bulletin completing 50 years of broadcast on June 30, the Prime Minister commended All India Radio for its enduring efforts in promoting Sanskrit and connecting people to the language, which he claimed is the need of the hour.





"Sanskrit has played a big role in the progress of ancient Indian knowledge and science. Today the need of the hour is also that we respect Sanskrit and connect it with our daily lives. Today on June 30, Akashvani's Sanskrit Bulletin is completing 50 years of its broadcast. For 50 years, this bulletin has kept so many people connected to Sanskrit. I congratulate the All India Radio family."





Modi also highlighted grassroots initiative in Bangalore's Cubbon Park known as 'Sanskrit Weekend'. Initiated by Samashthi Gubbi via a website, this initiative encourages people of all ages to converse and participate in debates in Sanskrit every Sunday.





The prime minister praised the growing popularity of this initiative, emphasising its potential to foster deeper engagement with ancient scientific knowledge among the public.





"There is a park in Bangalore - Cubbon Park. The people here have started a new tradition in this park. Here, once a week, every Sunday, children, youngsters and elders talk to each other in Sanskrit. Not only this, many debate sessions are also organised in Sanskrit. The name of this initiative is Sanskrit Weekend. This was started by Samashthi Gubbi ji via a website. This initiative started a few days back has gained popularity among the people of Bengaluru. If we all connect with initiatives like this then we can learn a lot from the world's ancient and scientific knowledge". -- ANI

