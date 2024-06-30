RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Kalki 2898 AD' collects Rs 415 cr worldwide in three days
June 30, 2024  16:54
A scene from Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD, a star-studded multilingual 3D spectacle, has earned Rs 415 crore within three days of its global release, the makers announced on Sunday.

A blend of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. 

Kalki 2898 AD, mounted on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore, features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

The official page of the movie, directed by Nag Ashwin, shared the box office update on X.

"The force is unstoppable #Kalki2898AD #EpicBlockbusterKalki @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @DishPatani @Music_Santhosh @VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD @saregamaglobal @saregamasouth," read the caption of the poster stating that Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 415 crore in gross box office collection (GBOC) worldwide in three days.

On the opening day, the movie earned Rs 191.5 GBOC and collected Rs 107 crore on Friday. 

It added Rs 152.5 crore for its day three collection on Saturday.

According to Prathyangira Cinemas, Kalki 2898 AD is running houseful in North America and has raked in $9.4 million at the local box office. -- PTI
