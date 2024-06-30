RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rains in many areas of Gujarat; Palsana over 150 mm rainfall in 10 hrs
June 30, 2024  20:34
Heavy rains lashed several areas in Gujarat on Sunday, impacting the normal life in some cities including Ahmedabad and Surat due to water-logging with Palsana taluka in Surat district receiving 153 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state, in just ten hours.

The downpour affected traffic movement in Surat, Bhuj, Vapi, Bharuch and Ahmedabad cities due to inundation in low-lying areas, rendering some roads and underpass inaccessible, officials said.

The wet spell will continue in the next four days in Gujarat, as per the Met department.

As many as 43 talukas received more than 40 mm of rainfall in just ten hours between 6 am and 4 pm on Sunday, while Palsana taluka received 153 mm of rain, the State Emergency Operations Centre stated.                 

Four talukas namely Bardoli, Surat city, Kamrej, and Mahuva in Surat district received rainfall in triple digits at 135 mm, 123 mm, 120 mm, and 119 mm, respectively, in ten hours.

Among other talukas, Vapi in Valsad district received 117 mm of rainfall, Olpad in Surat 116 mm, Valsad taluka 102 mm, Kaprada in Valsad 90 mm, Khergam in Navsari 88 mm, Bharuch taluka 86 mm, Dharampur in Valsad 73 mm, and Morbi taluka 72 mm. -- PTI
