Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army Chief
June 30, 2024  12:50
Gen Upendra Dwivedi/ANI Photo
Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday took charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen Manoj Pande retired from service. 

Gen Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, was serving as the Vice Chief of the Army. 

Before taking charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on February 19, Gen Dwivedi was serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-2024. 

Gen Dwivedi took charge of the 1.3 million-strong Army at a time India is facing various security challenges including along the Line of Actual Control with China as the chief of Army staff, he will also have to coordinate with the Navy and the Indian Air Force on the government's ambitious plan to roll out theatre commands. 

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. He commanded the unit later. 

In his long and distinguished career spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments. -- PTI
