Five feared drowned at waterfall near Lonavala's Bhushi Dam in Maha
June 30, 2024  17:42
Five persons, including a woman, are feared drowned in a waterfall close to the backwater of Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area on Sunday, a police official said.   

The incident happened around 3pm when these five persons, who were there for a picnic. slipped close to the waterfall and fell into the waterbody, the Lonavala police station official said. 

"A search and rescue team is at the spot. Further details are awaited," he added. -- PTI
