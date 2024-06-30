EAM Jaishankar arrives in Qatar on day-long visit





Jaishankar's visit comes four-and-half months after Qatar released eight former Indian Navy personnel, who were sentenced to death after being arrested in August 2022.





"EAM arrives in Doha on a day-long official visit. Received at the Airport by Chief of Protocol HE Mr Ibrahim Fakhroo," the Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a post X.





During the visit, Jaishankar will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, who also holds the portfolio as foreign minister.





The visit would "enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural and people-to-people as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest," the ministry of external affairs said in New Delhi on Saturday.





It is expected that Jaishankar and Al Thani would also deliberate on the overall situation in West Asia against the backdrop of Israel's continuing military offensives in Gaza. -- PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday on a day-long official visit during which he will hold talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani with a focus on exploring ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment and energy.