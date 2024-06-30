RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Customs dept busts gold smuggling syndicate at Chennai airport
June 30, 2024  17:10
File image
File image
In a major intelligence operation, the Customs department at the airport here has busted a syndicate which was involved in smuggling of 267 kg of gold worth Rs 167 crore from Sri Lanka, during the last two months.

An intelligence tip-off led to the arrest of a shop-owner, his staff who were allegedly involved in the crime.

A press release from Chennai International Airport, principal commissioner R Srinivasa Naik said a sales executive of the Airhub shop located at the international terminal was intercepted on suspicious movement and during a personal search by the sleuths of the department, three bundles of gold concealed in his body were recovered. 

He had received the contraband from a transit passenger, a Sri Lankan national.

Further probe revealed that the smugglers hailing from Sri Lanka had rented the Airhub shop and had recruited eight persons to receive gold from transit passengers.

These individuals, upon receiving the gold from air passengers, would conceal it in their body and smuggle it out of the airport. 

"Under this modus operandi, they successfully smuggled 267 kg of gold worth Rs 167 crore in a span of two months," the release said.                 

The Sri Lankan national who had handed over the gold, the owner (of Airhub shop) and staff were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation was on, the release added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jadeja follows Kohli, Rohit in T20I retirement
Jadeja follows Kohli, Rohit in T20I retirement

Ravindra Jadeja has decided to step down from Twenty20 International cricket

T20 WC: Legends retire, USA shock Pak, Afghans make history
T20 WC: Legends retire, USA shock Pak, Afghans make history

USA's sparkling debut, Afghan bravehearts' dream run and India's brilliance

AI Express union alleges unfair labour practices; seeks govt intervention
AI Express union alleges unfair labour practices; seeks govt intervention

The Air India Express Employees Union, which is affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, has written a letter to the chief labour commissioner (central) in this regard.

Heartbreak fuels South Africa's World Cup dream
Heartbreak fuels South Africa's World Cup dream

Markram hoped that this would be the first of more finals to come, in particular when South Africa host the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2027.

Superbet Classic chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Giri
Superbet Classic chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Giri

Caruana became the sole leader and also got back to number two in live world rankings.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances