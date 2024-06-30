Comedian Daniel's Hyderabad show cancelled after threat





Expressing concern over the situation in a video posted on a social media platform, Fernandes said the show in Hyderabad had to be rescheduled "because of the unrest" caused by his previous show.





The video that offended "people" was taken down and an apology was posted, he said.





"However, we are still receiving calls, messages and emails threatening us with violence and vandalism. Nobody is ready to guarantee the safety of my audience, my crew and myself. I don't want to put anybody in harm because of something I have said."





"It's ok to disagree with an artiste's work. But to say that I will inflict violence upon an artiste because I do not like their work isn't the answer," he added. -- PTI

Stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandes' show, which was scheduled to be held here on Saturday, was cancelled following a threat issued by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raja Singh over the alleged remarks made by the former against the Jain community.