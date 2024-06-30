RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Buffer zones in Pench Tiger Reserve to be open for safaris during monsoon
June 30, 2024  16:22
File image
File image
Buffer zones of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra will be open for safaris during monsoon, while the core area will be closed for the next three months, an official said on Sunday. 

The core areas of the Pench and Bor tiger reserves and Umred Paoni Karhandala Wildlife Sanctuary will be shut for safaris from July 1, Prabhu Nath Shukla, deputy director of Pench Tiger Reserve (Maharashtra), stated in a release. 

Safari gates at Sillari, Khursapar, Karhandala, Gothangaon, and a few other places will remain closed till September 30, he said. 

According to the release, safaris can be undertaken in the buffer areas of the reserve during monsoon. 

Bookings for entry from the Paoni safari gate will be available from Sillari and Banera gate from Kolitmara and Surewani from Surewani gate, it stated. 

Safaris from any gate in the buffer zone will depend on road conditions, and accommodation will be available at Sillari, Kolitmara and Surewani. -- PTI
