RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno state kill 18, injure 48
June 30, 2024  11:55
image
Bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeast Borno state killed at least 18 people and injured 48 others, CNN reported, quoting the state's emergency services.  

The first blast hit a wedding ceremony around 3 pm local time on Saturday, followed by another at General Hospital Gwoza and a third at a funeral, CNN reported.  

According to the head of the local state emergency management agency, the attacks were carried out by suspected suicide bombers.  

WION, citing a report by AFP, reported that a state police spokesperson said in one of the three blasts in Gwoza, a woman with a baby strapped to her back detonated explosives in the middle of a wedding ceremony.  

The blast took place around 3:45 pm local time when a "woman carrying a baby on her back detonated an Improvised Explosive Device she had on her at a crowded motor park," Borno State police spokesperson Nahum Kenneth Daso said.  

The female suicide bombers also targeted a hospital in the same town and carried out another attack at the funeral for victims of the wedding blast, WION reported, citing AFP.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Parliament set to witness stormy debate from Monday
Parliament set to witness stormy debate from Monday

Parliament is set to witness heated debates on a range of issues like the NEET paper leak row, the Agnipath initiative and inflation when both houses reconvene on Monday.

Biden refuses to back down despite Atlanta fiasco
Biden refuses to back down despite Atlanta fiasco

Biden, seeking a second term in the White House, stumbled and fumbled during the televised presidential debate with his predecessor Donald Trump on Thursday night in Atlanta, setting off alarm bells among top Democrats about whether he...

Stunning Fightback! India edge SA to win T20 World Cup
Stunning Fightback! India edge SA to win T20 World Cup

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup FINAL played between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday

Copa America PIX: Argentina beat Peru, top Group A
Copa America PIX: Argentina beat Peru, top Group A

Images from the Copa America 2024 Group A matches between Argentina and Peru, Canada and Chile.

In Pictures - How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!
In Pictures - How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!

Check out how India's players reacted after victory over South Africa in the final.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances