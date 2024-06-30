Bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno state kill 18, injure 48





The first blast hit a wedding ceremony around 3 pm local time on Saturday, followed by another at General Hospital Gwoza and a third at a funeral, CNN reported.





According to the head of the local state emergency management agency, the attacks were carried out by suspected suicide bombers.





WION, citing a report by AFP, reported that a state police spokesperson said in one of the three blasts in Gwoza, a woman with a baby strapped to her back detonated explosives in the middle of a wedding ceremony.





The blast took place around 3:45 pm local time when a "woman carrying a baby on her back detonated an Improvised Explosive Device she had on her at a crowded motor park," Borno State police spokesperson Nahum Kenneth Daso said.





The female suicide bombers also targeted a hospital in the same town and carried out another attack at the funeral for victims of the wedding blast, WION reported, citing AFP. -- ANI

Bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeast Borno state killed at least 18 people and injured 48 others, CNN reported, quoting the state's emergency services.