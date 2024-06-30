Avalanche hits near Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath, no loss of life





Senior superintendent of police, Rudraprayag, Dr Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said, "There was an avalanche from above Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath at around 5 am today. But there has been no loss of life or property."





According to the SSP, the avalanche occurred on a hill about 4 km away from the Kedarnath temple as a result of the cracking of snow due to sunlight.





Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or damage to property due to the avalanche, which was captured in a video shared widely on social media.





"There has been no loss of lives or damage to the temple's property," said the official.





The video shared by an official handle by Shri Kedarnath shows a cascade of snow and debris tumbling down a steep slope right behind the revered temple.





Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as more details about the incident are awaited to assess any potential risks or further impacts.





Earlier last week, a condolence meeting was held in Kedarnath Dham to pay tribute to the victims of the devastating flood disaster that struck the region in 2013.





Organised by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and Kedar Sabha, the event saw participation from the entire Tirthapurohit community, the district police, and numerous pilgrims.





The disaster, which occurred on the evening of June 16, 2013, was triggered by a series of cloudbursts in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.





These cloudbursts caused severe floods and landslides, obliterating several villages and towns. -- ANI

