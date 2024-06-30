RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 operatives of Canada-based Lakhbir Landa gang held
June 30, 2024  17:27
The weapons recovered from the arrested gang members/Punjab police on X
In a major breakthrough, the Punjab police on Sunday arrested five operatives of the Canada-based Lakhbir Landa gang and recovered five foreign-made pistols. 

Director general of police, Gaurav Yadav informed on X, "Commissionerate police Jalandhar arrests five operatives of Canada-based Lakhbir Landa gang in a 15-day operation. They were involved in arms and drug smuggling across the border, multiple heinous crimes such as murder, extortion, ransom and many other criminal activities in many districts of Punjab." 

He further said that the police have recovered five foreign-made pistols. 

"The Punjab police is fully committed to eradicate organised crime in state as per the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann," the DGP further added. 

Earlier this month, the Punjab police carried out raids at multiple hideouts of gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa. Bathinda superintendent of police Narinder Singh said a total of five people have been rounded up and search operations are being carried out. -- PTI
