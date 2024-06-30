RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


25-year-old man killed, 4 others injured in firing in UP's Hardoi
June 30, 2024  21:34
A 25-year-old man lost his life, while four others were injured in a firing incident in Hardoi, the police said on Sunday.

Additional superintendent of police Nripendra on Sunday said there was an old dispute between Aman and Rizwan in Khempur under Pali police station area of the Hardoi district.

It is alleged Rizwan and his companions, who went to Aman's house late on Saturday night, beat up Aman and his family members and also fired bullets during this, Nripendra said, adding the accused fled from the spot after committing the crime.

The ASP said five people on Aman's side were injured in this incident. 

Aman and Dayawati were referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow in a critical condition, where Aman died during treatment.

Nripendra said a case has been registered in this matter. -- PTI
