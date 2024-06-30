2 Amarnath pilgrims hurt after van meets with accident in J-K's Pahalam





"Today (Sunday), a van carrying Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris met with an accident near Chandanwari. The pilgrims sustained serious head injuries & were promptly evacuated by the #BSF QRT (Quick Response Team) to a nearby hospital," the Border Security Force said in a post on X.





"The quick response of BSF saved the precious lives of the pilgrims," the BSF added.





Though BSF did not mentioned the number of people injured in the accident, visuals showed two of the pilgrims, including a woman could be seen admitted in the hospital.





Their identities were not confirmed.





Earlier in the day, another batch of pilgrims left from the Pantha Chowk base camp for the Amarnath yatra amid tightened security.





Visuals showed queues of cars crossing the Pantha Chowk base camp's police checkpoints.





Rajesh Gupta, a pilgrim from Delhi, said, "This is my second yatra to worship Baba Bholenath. I am very happy and excited about this. All the facilities, including the security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (and the camps made for the pilgrims, are very good." -- PTI

