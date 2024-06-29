RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Zelenskyy drafting 'comprehensive plan' to end war with Russia
June 29, 2024  08:54
image
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is drawing up a 'comprehensive plan', that will be supported by the majority of the world, to end the war with Russia, reported Al Jazeera.

"It is very important for us to show a plan to end the war that will be supported by the majority of the world," the Ukrainian president, along with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, said at a news conference in Kyiv on Friday.

"This is the diplomatic route we are working on," he added.

Zelenskyy further said that there are no current negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

There are no current negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and, based on public statements by Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two sides appear as far apart as ever when it comes to the terms of a potential peace settlement, reported Al Jazeera.

Ukraine has repeatedly said Russia must pull its troops out of its internationally recognised territory, including the peninsula of Crimea that Moscow annexed in 2014, before peace talks can start.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, is demanding Ukraine effectively capitulate by evacuating even more territory across its east and south that Russia now occupies.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian President hosted a major international summit in Switzerland, where Russia was not invited, to rally support for Ukraine's position.

Over 90 countries sent leaders and senior officials to the two-day summit in Switzerland and a vast majority agreed to a final communique that stressed the need for Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' to be respected in any settlement, Al Jazeera reported.

Moreover, Russia's troops are slowly advancing on Ukraine's territory, and have claimed to have seized another small front-line village on Friday.

Moscow currently occupies about 25 percent of Ukraine and, in 2022, claimed to have annexed four more regions, none of which they fully control.

Earlier on Thursday, at an EU Council Summit in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he would put forward a 'detailed plan' in a matter of months to end the war, reported Al Jazeera.

"We don't have too much time," he said, pointing to the high casualty rate among soldiers and civilians.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Opposition forces repeated Parliament adjournments over NEET issue
Opposition forces repeated Parliament adjournments over NEET issue

The opposition caused repeated disruptions in Parliament Friday over the NEET paper leak issue, with both Houses being adjourned for the day without transacting much business apart from the Rajya Sabha taking up the Motion of Thanks for...

Hemant Soren released from jail after 5 months
Hemant Soren released from jail after 5 months

The high court of Jharkhand on Friday granted bail to former chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

POCSO case: Yediyurappa paid money to assault victim, says chargesheet
POCSO case: Yediyurappa paid money to assault victim, says chargesheet

The CID, probing charges against Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting a minor girl, has alleged in the chargesheet that he and three other accused paid money to the alleged victim and her mother to buy their silence.

The moment when a portion of Delhi airport roof came crashing down
The moment when a portion of Delhi airport roof came crashing down

There was no loud noise of anything breaking when the rods of a portion of a roof collapsed at the Delhi airport's Terminal-1, Krishna Kumar, a cab driver who was at the site of the incident, said on Friday.

Biden stumbles in first presidential debate with Trump
Biden stumbles in first presidential debate with Trump

Joe Biden, seeking a second term in the White House, stumbled in his first televised presidential debate with his predecessor Donald Trump, setting off alarm bells among top Democrats about whether the incumbent President can stay atop...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances