Veteran Congress leader D Srinivas passes away
June 29, 2024  10:54
Former Andhra Pradesh (undivided) Congress president D Srinivas died in Hyderabad on Saturday, his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind said. He was 76. 

Srinivas had been unwell for the past few days, family sources said.

He was the PCC president during the 2004 and 2009 assembly and general elections. He was also a minister in former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.

He left Congress and became a Bharat Rashrta Samiti Rajya Sabha member from 2016 to 2022 and later rejoined the grand old party.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana ministers, and senior leaders of the Congress party expressed condolences over his demise.  -- PTI

