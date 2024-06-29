RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN amends Prohibition Act after hooch tragedy
June 29, 2024  14:47
The ruling DMK on Saturday amended the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, to substantially enhance the punishment term and quantum of fine for offences like manufacture, possession and selling of illicit liquor that endangers lives.   

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024, which shall come into force on such date as notified by the government, aims to completely eradicate the menace of illicit liquor from the state.

The amendment, coming in the wake of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, substantially enhances the term of imprisonment and quantum of fine for various offences under sections 4,5,6,7 and 11 of the Act.

Accordingly, a maximum punishment of 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment and a penalty of upto Rs 5 lakhs has been proposed in the amendment.

In case of death due to consumption of illicit liquor, then the punishment for bootleggers will be RI for life with a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh, it said.

Congress Legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai, supporting the bill, suggested having a check and balance in the system, especially constituting a select committee instead of vesting all powers with the police.

PMK's G K Mani sought the government to fix the onus on the police or particular official for hooch tragedy and take steps to introduce complete prohibition in the state.

The Bill introduced by Prohibition Minister S Muthusamy was later passed by the House. -- PTI 
