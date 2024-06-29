RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shut your mouths: DKS to Cong leader over CM post
June 29, 2024  18:57
Amid raging debate over the possibility of change in Chief Minister and demand for three more Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka, state Congress President D K Shivakumar on Saturday asked partymen and leaders to refrain from issuing public statements on the issue and warned of disciplinary action.

Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister urged partymen to "shut their mouth" in the interest of the party, as he also requested seers not to interfere in political matters.

Minister K N Rajanna, who is at the forefront of the issue of three Deputy Chief Ministers, wondered what was wrong in asking for it, and said he won't heed the warnings.

There is growing demand within the state cabinet to have three more Deputy Chief Ministers -- from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities. Currently, Shivakumar from the dominant Vokkaliga community is only the Deputy Chief Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.

A Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math on Thursday had publicly urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down and make way for his deputy Shivakumar.

Following this a Veearashaiva-Lingayat seer -- Srisaila Jagadguru Channa Siddharama Panditaradhya Swamiji on Friday said ministers from his community should be considered for the CM's post in case there is a leadership change, while also pitching for them to be given priority in the event of creation of additional Deputy CM posts.

"There is no discussion on any Deputy Chief Minister nor there is any question about the Chief Minister. Swamiji (Vokkaliga seer) out of affection towards me might have spoken about me. That's all. I request -- I don't need anyone's recommendation. For the work we have done our party high command will decide," Shivakumar said in response to a question whether he had taken up with the party high command the demand for more Deputy CMs during the Delhi visit.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "Kharge (AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I, in the interest of the party, have decided how to function. So there is no need for any MLA or Minister or Swamiji to speak. If they (seers) bless us it's enough..."

There is no need for any minister to comment on the CM or Deputy CM issue in public or before the media, Shivakumar said and warned that "if any MLA or anyone from the party raises it, the AICC or I will be forced to issue notice and take disciplinary action. Discipline is important in the party. There is nothing without discipline."

Responding to a query, the Deputy CM said, "in the interest of the party I'm telling everyone -- if you shut your mouth it will be good for the party."

Asked about seers interfering in politics, he said, "no swamiji had spoken other than now... I request all of them with folded hands not to interfere in political matters."
