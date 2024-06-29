RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Now, roof outside Rajkot airport collapses
June 29, 2024  13:40
Delhi airport's Terminal 1 collapses
A canopy outside Gujarat's Rajkot airport collapsed after heavy rainfall today.

The development comes a day after the collapse of the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 that killed one person and injured six others

More details are awaited. 
