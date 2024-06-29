Now, roof outside Rajkot airport collapses

Now, roof outside Rajkot airport collapsesJune 29, 2024 13:40
Delhi airport's Terminal 1 collapses
A canopy outside Gujarat's Rajkot airport collapsed after heavy rainfall today.
The development comes a day after the collapse of the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 that killed one person and injured six others
More details are awaited.
