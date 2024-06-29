NEET-UG paper leak: CBI conducts searches in Gujarat

The Central Bureau of Investigation was conducting searches at seven location in Gujarat in the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said on Saturday.

They said the operation began in the morning at the premises of suspects spread across four districts -- Anand, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Godhra.





The CBI on Friday arrested the principal and the vice-principal of a school in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and a journalist of a Hindi newspaper in connection with the National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak, officials had said.





Ehsanul Haque, the principal of Oasis School, was made the city coordinator of Hazaribagh for the medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, they said.





Vice-principal Imtiaz Alam was designated as the NTA's observer and the centre coordinator for Oasis School, the officials said, adding that the CBI was also questioning five more people from the district in connection with the leak.





Jamaluddin Ansari, the journalist, was arrested for allegedly trying to help the principal and the vice-principal, the officials said on Saturday.





The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET-UG paper leak case, which include its own FIR on a reference from the Union education ministry and five from the states where it took over the investigation.





The probe agency has taken over one case each in Bihar and Gujarat and three in Rajasthan. -- PTI