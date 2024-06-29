RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JD-U names Sanjay Jha as working president
June 29, 2024  14:40
The Janata Dal-United appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as working president on Saturday.
 
The decision was taken at a meeting of its national executive where the party reiterated its demand for special category status for Bihar, while adding that the Centre could also consider an alternative in a special package, its senior leader Neeraj Kumar said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party ally also demanded stringent action against culprits in exam paper leak cases and called for a strong law to rule out such incidents in the future.

The decision to appoint Jha as working president is significant since he is known to have a good equation with the BJP leadership.
He is also the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Party sources said Jha was well-suited to draw a good deal from the BJP and maintain a friendly relationship between the two parties, which have a history of bumpy ties.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U president Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, and other senior leaders from around the country were present at the meeting held in Delhi. -- PTI 
