RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi airport T1 shutdown: Over 20 flights cancelled on Saturday
June 29, 2024  19:58
image
More than 20 flights of IndiGo that were to operate from Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport were cancelled on Saturday, a day after the terminal was shut down following the roof collapse incident.
   
A source in the know said 23 flights of IndiGo and 2 flights of SpiceJet that were scheduled to operate from T1 were cancelled on Saturday.
 
There was no immediate comment from IndiGo.
 
However, a SpiceJet source said it has shifted all T1 operations to T3 and all flights were operated on Saturday.
 
Following the roof collapse incident, the operations at T1 were suspended on Friday. The flights that were to be operated from the terminal have been shifted to Terminal 2 (T2) and Terminal 3 (T3).
 
On Friday, Delhi airport operator DIAL said it has set up a technical committee to probe the roof collapse at the airport's Terminal 1 and the primary cause of the incident seems to be continued heavy rainfall. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test: Rana reveals plan against SA
Test: Rana reveals plan against SA

She was also the star in the previous Test against Australia last December in Mumbai, where she took seven wickets in the entire encounter.

History repeating? India win toss; eye T20 WC trophy
History repeating? India win toss; eye T20 WC trophy

Here's why history seems to be favouring India in T20 World Cup final

After Delhi, part of canopy at Rajkot airport collapses after heavy rain
After Delhi, part of canopy at Rajkot airport collapses after heavy rain

The accident, which comes days after similar incidents in Delhi and Jabalpur, gave the opposition Congress an opportunity to target the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Modi preaches consensus but practices confrontation: Sonia slams Modi
Modi preaches consensus but practices confrontation: Sonia slams Modi

Sonia also described the mention of Emergency by the PM, the Lok Sabha Speaker as an attempt to divert attention from the "assault on the Constitution".

'Run feast for India if Shamsi bowls in T20 WC final'
'Run feast for India if Shamsi bowls in T20 WC final'

Robin Uthappa believes Tabraiz Shamsi, a left-arm chinaman bowler, could be a liability on the batting-friendly Barbados pitch.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances