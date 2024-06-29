5 soldiers killed in tank mishap near LAC in Ladakh

5 soldiers killed in tank mishap near LAC in LadakhJune 29, 2024 11:56
Five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after they were swept away while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early Saturday, officials said.
They said the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometres from Leh, during an exercise around 1 am.
The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river, the officials said.
A rescue operation has been launched.
Further details are awaited.
