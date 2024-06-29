RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 boys drown in waterlogged Siraspur underpass in Delhi
June 29, 2024  18:44
image
Two boys drowned in the waterlogged section at an underpass in outer north Delhi's SP Badali area on Saturday afternoon, a day after the city was lashed with heavy rains.  
   
The incident occurred near the Siraspur underpass near the metro, which was flooded with 2.5-3 feet of water, a senior police officer said. 
 
The police received a call about the boys drowning around 2.25 pm, and a team was immediately rushed to the spot. They conducted a search operation, and with the help of a fire brigade, they recovered the bodies, the officer said. 
 
One of the boys is a resident of Siraspur, while the identity of the other one is yet to be ascertained, he said. 

Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suspected drowning while the boys were taking a bath, another officer said.
 
The bodies have been shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital. An inquest proceeding under 174 Code of Criminal Procedure is underway, he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Run feast for India if Shamsi bowls in T20 WC final'
'Run feast for India if Shamsi bowls in T20 WC final'

Robin Uthappa believes Tabraiz Shamsi, a left-arm chinaman bowler, could be a liability on the batting-friendly Barbados pitch.

Day 2: South Africa fight back after India's record total
Day 2: South Africa fight back after India's record total

The Proteas began on a convincing note with the bat and remained safe at 29 for no loss at the lunch break.

'Indian rupee best-performing Asian currency this year'
'Indian rupee best-performing Asian currency this year'

'India represents one of the top opportunities with robust growth, solid fundamentals, and openness to foreign investment.'

Days after hooch tragedy, TN amends Prohibition Act
Days after hooch tragedy, TN amends Prohibition Act

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024, which shall come into force on such date as notified by the government, aims to completely eradicate the menace of illicit liquor from the state.

Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 12 in excise policy case
Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 12 in excise policy case

Kejriwal was produced in the court by the CBI after the end of his three-day custodial interrogation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances