Will take time for 228mm of water to recede: Atishi
June 28, 2024  16:53
Delhi Minister Atishi on a submerged city: "We have identified around 200 hotspots till the last rain. Out of these, 40 hotspots are under CCTV surveillance by PWD. You have to understand that if Delhi receives rainfall of 228 mm, then it will take time to decrease the water level. Right now, Delhi has received more rainfall than the capacity of the drains. That's why we are witnessing waterlogging at several places.

"We conducted an emergency meeting regarding the waterlogging issue due to the heavy rainfall. It was chaired by four ministers of the Delhi government. It was attended by all the senior officials of the Delhi government. We made several important decisions for the upcoming days."

IMD's Safdarjung airport observatory recorded 234.5mm rainfall between 1st June-28th June, the third highest in last 124 years, says the MET department.
