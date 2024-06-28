RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Water enters ministers' homes in Lutyens' Delhi
June 28, 2024  14:20
A video grab of the road outside Shashi Tharoor's home
People in Delhi woke up to a rain devastated city on Friday with a canopy at Delhi airport's busy Terminal 1 collapsing, killing one person, and many parts of the city inundated with water entering homes, submerging vehicles and leading to mile-long traffic snarls.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweets a video of a waterlogged road outside his home and writes, "This is the corner just outside my home in Lutyens' Delhi. Woke up to find my entire home under a foot of water -- every room. Carpets and furniture, indeed anything on the ground, ruined. Apparently the storm water drains in the neighbourhood are all clogged so the water had no place to go. And they switched off the electricity since 6 am for fear of electrocuting people. Warned my Parliament colleagues that I might not make it there without a boat. But the city managed to pump water out of the roads and I did arrive in time!"

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav was carried to his car by members of his staff as the area around his residence is completely inundated. 

Congress MP Manish Tewari had shared a video this morning hitching up his trousers, holding his briefcase aloft and wading through ankle-high water, to get into his car. He wrote, "On the way to Parliament in the morning."
