RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Wasn't allowed to speak in Parl: Rahul posts video
June 28, 2024  16:12
image
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday as the opposition demanded a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET.

Taking to X, LoP Rahul Gandhi posts a video and says, "Everybody knows the papers were leaked. The dreams and aspirations of students who studied to become doctors have been ridiculed. 

"I had brought up NEET during a meeting with Opposition parties yesterday and everyone unanimously agreed that a one-day discussion on NEET is required. And we are committed to having that discussion peacefully in a very very accommodating manner.

"The INDIA Opposition bloc wants to have a constructive debate with the Government on the NEET exam and the prevailing paper leak issue. 

"It is unfortunate that we weren't allowed to do so in Parliament today. This is a serious concern that is causing anxiety to lakhs of families across India. 

"We urge the Prime Minister to debate on this issue and give the students the respect they deserve."

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4 and almost immediately were followed by allegations of irregularities and question paper leaks in states such as Bihar.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shafali blazes fastest double ton in test cricket!
Shafali blazes fastest double ton in test cricket!

Indian opener Shafali Verma rewrote history books today, smashing the fastest double century in women's Test cricket.

Profit-booking hammers banking, finance stocks
Profit-booking hammers banking, finance stocks

Among the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. In contrast, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Nestle...

How India Have Fared In World Cup Finals
How India Have Fared In World Cup Finals

Out of six finals played, India have won three World titles, including two ODI World Cups (1983 and 2011) and one T20 World Cup in 2007.

Foreign cos get GST relief on loans to Indian arms
Foreign cos get GST relief on loans to Indian arms

In a relief for foreign firms giving loans to Indian subsidiaries, tax authorities have said goods and services tax (GST) will not be imposed on them, subject to some caveats. Additional fees, commissions, or related payments - over and...

NEET-UG Results: What The Future Holds For Aspiring Doctors
NEET-UG Results: What The Future Holds For Aspiring Doctors

As the CBI continues to probe into the NEET-UG paper leak case, career experts help us understand what the future holds for undergraduate medical aspirants.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances