Wasn't allowed to speak in Parl: Rahul posts video





Taking to X, LoP Rahul Gandhi posts a video and says, "Everybody knows the papers were leaked. The dreams and aspirations of students who studied to become doctors have been ridiculed.





"I had brought up NEET during a meeting with Opposition parties yesterday and everyone unanimously agreed that a one-day discussion on NEET is required. And we are committed to having that discussion peacefully in a very very accommodating manner.





"The INDIA Opposition bloc wants to have a constructive debate with the Government on the NEET exam and the prevailing paper leak issue.





"It is unfortunate that we weren't allowed to do so in Parliament today. This is a serious concern that is causing anxiety to lakhs of families across India.





"We urge the Prime Minister to debate on this issue and give the students the respect they deserve."





The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4 and almost immediately were followed by allegations of irregularities and question paper leaks in states such as Bihar.

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday as the opposition demanded a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET.