Urge PM to hold respectful discussion on NEET: Rahul





"There should be a discussion on NEET here in the House. I request the Prime Minister that this is an issue of the youth and it should be discussed properly and it should be a respectful discussion.





"We will do it respectfully. You should also join the discussion, you should also participate because this is a matter of the youth. A message should go from the Parliament that the Indian government and the opposition are talking about the students together."





The Congress is set to raise the issue of alleged irregularities in NEET exam in Parliament on Friday, with several of its members giving notices in both Houses to discuss the issue.





Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Yesterday, all the leaders of the opposition parties had a meeting and it was unanimous that today, we want a discussion on the NEET issue.