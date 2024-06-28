TVM-Mumbai Vistara flight gets bomb threat

TVM-Mumbai Vistara flight gets bomb threatJune 28, 2024 18:09
Representational image
A Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight of Vistara received a bomb threat on Friday following which a search was being carried out, police said in Mumbai.
A note saying 'bomb on board' was found by a crew member, said an official of Sahar police station.
As the flight landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 3.15 pm, the airline informed the police, he said.
The passengers were informed about the threat after landing and a search of passengers and their luggage was underway though nothing suspicious had been found so far, the official added.
An airline spokesperson said in a statement that a "security concern" was noticed by its staff onboard Vistara flight UK 552.
"As per protocol, we immediately alerted the relevant authorities, and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay after safely landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai where all customers have been disembarked," the statement added.
