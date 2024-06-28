RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul's chai pe charcha in Parl canteen today
June 28, 2024  14:36
Pic retweeted by @Supriya23bh
Pic retweeted by @Supriya23bh
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has tea INDIA alliance MPs including the Samajwadi party MP from Ayodhaya Awdhesh Prasad (in red cap).

The Opposition continued its strident pitch on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination with the Congress and other parties demanding a discussion on the floor of the house. With the government insisting on first completing the motion of thanks to the presidential address both houses were adjourned with the Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday.
