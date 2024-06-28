RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul Gandhi talks to Soren, welcomes his bail
June 28, 2024  22:31
image
Welcoming the bail granted to former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was arrested out of political malice.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said he talked to Soren on phone and expressed happiness on his release.

'The arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was done out of revenge and political malice,' Rahul Gandhi said in the post.

'We welcome the high court's decision to grant him bail -- expressed my happiness by speaking to Soren ji over the phone,' he said.

'Those who move with the spirit of protecting the Constitution, truth itself protects them,' he added.

The Jharkhand high court on Friday granted bail to the JMM leader in a money laundering case linked to land scam. The high court had on June 13 reserved its decision on Soren's bail plea.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren being offered with sweets by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters after being released on bail, in Ranchi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Profit-booking hammers banking, finance stocks
Profit-booking hammers banking, finance stocks

Among the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. In contrast, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Nestle...

Airtel, Vi to raise mobile tariff by 10-24% from first week of July
Airtel, Vi to raise mobile tariff by 10-24% from first week of July

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will roll out revised mobile service tariffs increasing rates in the range of 10-24 per cent from the first week of July. Bharti Airtel announced a 10-21 per cent hike in prepaid and postpaid mobile...

Govt advises airlines against surge pricing after Delhi mishap
Govt advises airlines against surge pricing after Delhi mishap

The civil aviation ministry on Friday asked airlines to ensure that there is no abnormal surge in airfares for flights to and from the national capital amid suspension of operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 following the roof...

Delhi cops suspect airport roof collapsed due to...
Delhi cops suspect airport roof collapsed due to...

The Delhi Police on Friday filed a first information report (FIR) under sections related to death by negligence after the collapse of the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 killed one person and injured six others.

India's forex kitty jumps by $816 mn to $653.71 bn
India's forex kitty jumps by $816 mn to $653.71 bn

India's forex reserves jumped by $816 million to $653.71 billion for the week ended June 21, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $2.92 billion to $652.89 billion.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances