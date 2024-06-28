RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Panel formed to probe Delhi airport roof collapse
June 28, 2024  17:34
Delhi airport operator DIAL on Friday said it has set up a technical committee to probe the roof collapse at the airport's Terminal 1 and the primary cause of the incident seems to be continued heavy rainfall.

In the incident, which happened at around 5 am on Friday, one person died and a few others sustained injuries.

DIAL said that due to heavy rains and winds through the night in Delhi, a canopy at the old departure forecourt of Terminal 1 (T1) partially collapsed. 

'While the cause for the collapse is being assessed, the primary cause seems to be the continued heavy rainfall over the past few hours,' it said in a statement.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has set up a technical committee to investigate the cause of the incident and will give the report as soon as possible.

Following the incident, flight operations have been suspended at T1.

DIAL said it is working with all relevant agencies, including Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), to assess the situation and restore operations.

T1 is used for domestic flights operated by IndiGo and SpiceJet.  -- PTI
