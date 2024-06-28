One killed, five injured after portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport





They said a search operation was conducted to make sure no one was trapped in the damaged vehicles. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said traffic going to T-1 departure of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been diverted at CISF check post, towards T-1 arrival. Three fire-tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5:30 am.





Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said. The injured persons were admitted to Medanta Hospital near the airport. One of the injured succumbed during treatment, they said.

Update: One person died and five were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.