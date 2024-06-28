RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
One killed, five injured after portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport
June 28, 2024  09:17
image
Update: One person died and five were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. 

 They said a search operation was conducted to make sure no one was trapped in the damaged vehicles. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said traffic going to T-1 departure of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been diverted at CISF check post, towards T-1 arrival. Three fire-tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5:30 am.

 Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said. The injured persons were admitted to Medanta Hospital near the airport. One of the injured succumbed during treatment, they said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Key Moments: How India sunk England in semis
Key Moments: How India sunk England in semis

A dominant India ended England's title defence by handing them a 68-run thumping in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Why I Chanted Narendra Modi Ki Jai In Lok Sabha
Why I Chanted Narendra Modi Ki Jai In Lok Sabha

'My chants in praise of BJP and RSS stalwarts were a reaction to what MPs like Owaisi did.'

1 killed, 5 injured after roof collapses at Delhi airport's T-1
1 killed, 5 injured after roof collapses at Delhi airport's T-1

The roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains.

Quality Lapses Shut Down Drug Makers
Quality Lapses Shut Down Drug Makers

Most of the pharma units are failing in documentation, and validation processes, and many don't have full-fledged quality control laboratories.

'Kohli manufacturing shots that aren't there'
'Kohli manufacturing shots that aren't there'

'This is not his game... He is going too early for it, especially with Rohit Sharma playing aggressively at the other end.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances