No surge pricing for Delhi flights, govt tells airlines
June 28, 2024  18:30
image
The Union civil aviation ministry on Friday asked airlines to ensure that there is no abnormal surge in airfares for flights to and from the national capital amid suspension of operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 following the roof collapse incident.

On Friday at around 5 am, a canopy at the old departure forecourt of the Terminal 1 (T1) partially collapsed, an incident that left one person dead and at least six others injured.

With the T1, which handles domestic flight operations of IndiGo and SpiceJet, being shut, there have been flight cancellations and operations have been shifted to T2 and T3 temporarily.

Against this backdrop, a senior official on Friday said the ministry has asked airlines to ensure that there is no abnormal surge in airfares for flights to and from Delhi.

In a series of posts on X, the ministry said airlines have been advised that cancellations and rescheduling of flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges.

"In view of the unfortunate incident at Terminal T1D IGIA, Delhi, all airlines are advised to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Delhi and take necessary action regarding the same," it said.

A source in the know said that following the T1 incident, IndiGo has cancelled 62 flight departures and 7 flight arrivals while SpiceJet has cancelled 8 flight departures and 4 flight arrivals. 
