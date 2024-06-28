RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish heads to Delhi for JD-U national executive meeting
June 28, 2024  12:02
Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar on Friday left for Delhi, a day before the party's National Executive meeting scheduled to be held in the national capital. 

 Kumar will chair the National Executive meeting on June 29. According to party insiders Kumar, who is the party's national president, will also meet JD(U)'s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs at his official residence in the national capital on Friday evening. The national executive meeting will be attended by party's all MPs, including union Ministers and JD-U leaders--Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh and Ramnath Thakur and senior leaders from Bihar and other states.

 Party insiders said during the meeting, various topics including an analysis of the recently concluded Lok Sabha election and strategies for the assembly elections scheduled for 2025 will be discussed. Besides, the party's demand from the Centre for the special category status to Bihar will also be discussed, they said. PTI
