RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maha Budget: Rs 1500 for women, 3 free cylinders
June 28, 2024  14:56
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state Budget for 2024-25. 

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said in his budget speech in the assembly that the scheme, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", will be implemented from July, four months ahead of the state polls which are due in October. 

An annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme, he said. Announcing another welfare scheme, the finance minister said an eligible family of five will get three cooking gas cylinders free every year under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana'. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Swiatek has tough Wimbledon opener
Swiatek has tough Wimbledon opener

Czech reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded sixth and in the same quarter of the draw as Swiatek, will open against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

POCSO case: Yediyurappa paid money to assault victim, says chargesheet
POCSO case: Yediyurappa paid money to assault victim, says chargesheet

The criminal investigation department (CID) probing charges against former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting a minor girl, has alleged in the chargesheet that the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and three...

Axar relied on simplicity to fox England batters
Axar relied on simplicity to fox England batters

'I hadn't really planned to get a wicket on the first ball. My mindset was to put the ball in the right areas. Obviously, when you play knockouts, you want to start and finish well with the first and last ball.'

Delhi airport T1 roof structure was built in 2009: Aviation minister
Delhi airport T1 roof structure was built in 2009: Aviation minister

Sources in the government said the roof that collapsed at T1 was constructed during 2008-09 and that the work was contracted out by GMR to private contractors.

Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC
Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC

Kohli and Rohit, the two generational talents with 8334 T20I runs, six centuries, 69 fifties and 119 catches between them are the last bridge between the old and new and they both deserve to be in the same frame with that trophy in hand.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances